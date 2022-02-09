Montpelier, VT — In his weekly press conference, Governor Phil Scott has announced that improvements could be coming to Vermont’s cell phone service. Scott will be rolling out a $51 million proposal to expand wireless services across the Green Mountain State.

Scott calls the lack of reliable cell service one of Vermont’s biggest challenges, and the plan includes building 100 new cell towers for rural areas that are currently underserved. According to the Vermont Department of Public Service, in 2018, just two-thirds of the state’s roads had marginal cell service and ten percent of roads lacked any signal at all.

“If you are in need of a first responder at your home or on the road, lack of cell service shouldn’t prevent you from getting the help you need,” said Governor Scott.

Megan Tierney-Ward, the Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Disabilities remarked, “This is a truth that stings when we find ourselves in a place with no cell signal and we face the repercussions from missing an important call. It’s happened to all of us.”

While Scott has rolled out the proposal, it is up to the State Legislature to decide whether it goes forward.