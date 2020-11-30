541 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 11 new deaths, 404 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Another day, another COVID-19 record broken in Monroe County.

Department of Public Health officials reported 541 new COVID-19 cases Monday, another new record for highest single-day increase. This follows a weekend of more than 1,000 new cases in a span of two days — a weekend where local highs were set for new virus cases, and active cases.

Monday’s update brought the seven-day rolling average to 404 new cases per day. Officials say the countywide seven-day rolling average for positivity rate is 6.48%. Monroe County’s orange zone seven-day positivity rate is currently 7.04%, and the yellow zone is currently 6.44%, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

Officials reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County Monday, but say the number includes deaths from a period of the last two weeks, delayed in reported due to the holiday weekend. To date, 328 people have died locally from COVID-19.

Officials also say there are 404 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus — the highest number to date — including 69 in an ICU.

“Make no mistake, this disease is real,” said Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza Monday. “Our case numbers, our hospitalization numbers, our ICU statistics are increasing faster than they ever have in the past. We are at a tipping point in this crisis.”

According to county officials, there are currently 3,201 active COVID-19 cases in Monroe County. Monday was the fourth straight day where the record for active cases was broken.

Officials add that 3,202 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine, while 3,638 are in isolation.

Bello and Dr. Mendoza will join Rep. Joe Morelle Tuesday for a coronavirus town hall on News 8. you can send us your coronavirus questions for these local leaders to newsroom@wroctv.com, through Facebook, through Twitter, or through our website’s Report It! page.

Monday COVID-19 briefing with Bello, Dr. Mendoza

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

7 Female under 10 12 Male under 10 19 Female 10-19 25 Male 10-19 1 Blank in 10s 49 Female in her 20s 39 Male in his 20s 42 Female in her 30s 38 Male in his 30s 42 Female in her 40s 37 Male in his 40s 1 Non-binary in 40s 1 Blank in 40s 39 Female in her 50s 46 Male in his 50s 1 Non-binary in 50s 1 Blank in 50s 27 Female in her 60s 28 Male in his 60s 17 Female in her 70s 21 Male in his 70s 16 Female in her 80s 13 Male in his 80s 13 Female in her 90s 4 Male in his 90s Female 100+ Male 100+ 2 Females, unknown age 541 TOTAL NEW CASES