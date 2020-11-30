541 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 11 new deaths, 404 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Another day, another COVID-19 record broken in Monroe County.

Department of Public Health officials reported 541 new COVID-19 cases Monday, another new record for highest single-day increase. This follows a weekend of more than 1,000 new cases in a span of two days — a weekend where local highs were set for new virus cases, and active cases.

Monday’s update brought the seven-day rolling average to 404 new cases per day. Officials say the countywide seven-day rolling average for positivity rate is 6.48%. Monroe County’s orange zone seven-day positivity rate is currently 7.04%, and the yellow zone is currently 6.44%, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

Officials reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County Monday, but say the number includes deaths from a period of the last two weeks, delayed in reported due to the holiday weekend. To date, 328 people have died locally from COVID-19.

Officials also say there are 404 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus — the highest number to date — including 69 in an ICU.

“Make no mistake, this disease is real,” said Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza Monday. “Our case numbers, our hospitalization numbers, our ICU statistics are increasing faster than they ever have in the past. We are at a tipping point in this crisis.”

According to county officials, there are currently 3,201 active COVID-19 cases in Monroe County. Monday was the fourth straight day where the record for active cases was broken.

Officials add that 3,202 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine, while 3,638 are in isolation.

Monday COVID-19 briefing with Bello, Dr. Mendoza

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

7Female under 10
12Male under 10
19Female 10-19
25Male 10-19
1Blank in 10s
49Female in her 20s
39Male in his 20s
42Female in her 30s
38Male in his 30s
42Female in her 40s
37Male in his 40s
1Non-binary in 40s
1Blank in 40s
39Female in her 50s
46Male in his 50s
1Non-binary in 50s
1Blank in 50s
27Female in her 60s
28Male in his 60s
17Female in her 70s
21Male in his 70s
16Female in her 80s
13Male in his 80s
13Female in her 90s
4Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
2Females, unknown age
541TOTAL NEW CASES

