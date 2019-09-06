5th Annual Great Grill-Off: Part 2 of 4

Five local grillers competed in the 5th Annual Great Grill-Off at Garland City Beer Works on July 26th. Each contestant made their best grilled dish for a panel of five judges.

Congratulations to the winner of the 5th Annual Great Grill-Off, Jessica Piatt of the Greater Watertown North Country Chamber of Commerce!

Did you miss the Great Grill-Off special or wish you could see it again? No worries! You can view the special online HERE or watch it on ABC50, Sunday, September 8th at 5:30pm and on The North Country CW, Monday, September 9th at 7pm.