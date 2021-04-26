6 additional NY companies receive funding to produce COVID-related supplies

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that six additional New York companies have received nearly $2.3 million in funding from the State to produce supplies to help combat COVID-19. These grant funds will help reduce product shortages caused by supply chain issues that could lead to unfair pricing practices and delays.

In March 2020, Governor Cuomo asked New York-based companies to restructure production lines so they can manufacture approved COVID-19 critical supplies, such as ventilators, test kits and PPE, including N95 respirators, surgical masks, gowns and face shields.

“Part of building back better is building back smarter,” Governor Cuomo said. “Making sure we are investing in New York companies that manufacture needed supplies is crucial to avoid supply-chain delays and relying on other states and countries during times of need. Not only do these investments support our needs as we strive to reach the light at the end of the COVID tunnel, but they also help ensure our future preparedness, while strengthening our economy.”

Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate Eric Gertler said, “Ensuring that future supplies of vital equipment and PPE are at the ready is an important lesson learned during the COVID-19 crisis. Not only are we investing in New York State companies and creating jobs, we are making we are prepared for the future.”

New York City

Emelle Design, Inc.: $96,000 – Emelle Design Inc. is a womenswear designer located in New York City. In response to the pandemic, the company has added a PPE line and now designs and manufactures isolation gowns for healthcare providers and front-line workers. The company applied for a COVID-19 grant to increase production to a capacity of 45,000 gowns per week, creating 43 jobs.

Notes to the Soul, Inc.: d/b/a Skilled Laborers Brigade: $184,000 – This New York City fashion industry conglomerate, including skilled tailors and designers, is keeping garment workers employed while helping at-risk communities. The group is making specialized transparent face coverings for Peoples Inc., the leading non-profit human services agency serving Western New York and Greater Rochester. The transparent coverings are essential for users reliant on lip reading for communication.

Long Island

A&Z Pharmaceutical Inc.: $700,000 – A&Z Pharmaceutical was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hauppauge. The company develops, manufactures and packages vitamins, sports supplements and pharmaceutical products. The company applied for a COVID-19 grant to retool some of its operations to begin manufacturing N95 respirators. This grant will complement the investment made by A&Z Pharma and will create 10 new jobs in one of its manufacturing facilities in Hauppauge.

Banyan USA: $400,000 – Banyan USA began producing general use face masks in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 crisis. In order to expand their production and begin producing ASTM level 1,2, and 3 medical use masks, they are investing more than $1,000,000 in new machinery and equipment, raw materials, and job training. A $400,000 grant will assist with this project, allowing Banyan to produce up to 750,000 masks a week and hire 16 new employees.

Mid-Hudson

Hudson Holdings Group LLC: $750,000 – Hudson Holdings Group has established NY Critical Materials at the New York Center for Innovation in Pearl River, Rockland County, to produce surgical N95 respirators. Once they have received NIOSH approval, the company will produce 870,000 respirators per week, with capacity to increase production in response to growth in demand. The approximately $4.9 million project is the first phase for this company, which is seeking to further expand its manufacturing to include other personal protective equipment and other products in the health and well-being sector.

Finger Lakes

BMP America: $150,000 – BMP America is a company that produces engineered nonwoven textile products for niche markets. BMP is also now producing washable, re-usable filtration face masks for adults and children. They will produce 135,000 adult size and 135,000 child size face masks per week. Total production of up to 13,500,000 face masks per year. BMP will invest $1,493,600 and maintain 66 employees at production site.