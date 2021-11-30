6-year-old passenger ejected in two-vehicle crash in Genesee County

ELBA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A six-year-old passenger was ejected from a vehicle and taken by Mercy Flight Monday afternoon following a two-car collision at Route 98 and Lockport Road in the Town of Elba.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, the child was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and suffered minor injuries.

An investigation of the crash found that a Honda Civic driven by a Brockport resident failed to stop at a stop sign, colliding with a Toyota Prius driven by a Syracuse resident.

The adult driver and another child passenger of the Honda Civic were also taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for what appeared to be minor injuries.

The driver of the Prius was unhurt.

The crash is under investigation and alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.