7 of Mennonite family injured after car collides with horse-drawn buggy in Yates County

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WROC) — The Yates County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a car crashed into a horse-drawn buggy just east of Penn Yan Sunday afternoon. Seven members of a Mennonite family were on the buggy. All were seriously injured.

According to the YCSO:

33-year-old Matthew Sensenig and his wife were airlifted to Strong hospital with head injuries

their 7-year-old son is in critical condition with multiple internal injuries

their 7-month-old baby was hospitalized with internal injuries

three other young boys are being treated for multiple injuries

Photo Courtesy Lucas Day, Finger Lakes Daily News

Officials said that 24-year-old Justin Niver, of Penn Yan was traveling westbound on East Sherman Hollow Road around 5:18 p.m. on Sunday and, “at the crest of a hill approached a slow moving vehicle, traveling in the same direction,” a release from the sheriff’s office said. The slow moving vehicle was described as an open surrey type of horse drawn buggy, operated by Sensenig.

“As Niver was passing the SMV, another vehicle was Eastbound and he collided with the buggy, causing it to leave the roadway and smash apart, ejecting all seven members of the Sensenig family into the ditch and field.”

Photo Courtesy Lucas Day, Finger Lakes Daily News

All members of the family are being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Niver was not injured. His car was impounded. It’s not known yet if he will face charges.

The horse was seriously injured. The sheriff’s office says a veterinarian from Eastview Vet Clinic euthanized the horse at the scene.

