ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Seven snowmobilers were rescued near Chili Avenue and Westfield Street on the Erie Canal in Rochester.

The initial call came in around 3:40 p.m. for one snowmobile in the water. When first responders arrived they found a total of seven individuals who were out on the ice.

According to authorities one of the snowmobilers went through the ice and the six others were stranded. All seven were eventually rescued by emergency crews. One person was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

Officials say it took approximately two hours with many emergency crews including the Gates Fire District, and Monroe Special Ops units to get everyone off the ice.

No charges have been announced at this time.