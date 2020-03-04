8-year-old girl steals hearts with impressive hula skills

HONOLULU (KHON2) – An 8-year-old girl is swaying to the beat of her own drum and impressing a national audience.
Hunnay may be little but she’s proving that her hula skills and personality are out of this world.
The 8-year-old from Hawaii Island was featured on Little Big Shots, a show that celebrates inspiring and hilarious kids.
Hunnay has since gone viral thanks to her hula skills with nearly 50-thousand views of her little big shots performance.
The Ka’u native has been dancing Tahitian since she was two and just started dancing Hula a couple of years ago.
Her mother credits her hard work and determination for her accomplishments.
