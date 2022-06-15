GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A recently-started nonprofit in the Washington County area made its first donation to a public school this week. The students are over 800 books richer for it.

The Nana’s Books Foundation nonprofit donated 825 books to Granville Central School District this week. Those books included one book for each of the school’s 301 students between pre-kindergarten and 1st grade to take home. From there, a set of books was given to each of the school’s three libraries, as well as for each of the 14 classroom libraries from pre-k through 6th grade.

“I cannot thank the Nana’s Books Foundation enough for their kind and generous gift to our schools,” said Granville Central Schools Superintendent Thomas McGurl. “Alzheimer’s awareness and understanding are vital for our students. Alzheimer’s has touched many of our lives in a very real and personal way. The better we can educate our students, the better they will be able to assist and support those experiencing the disease.”

The organization is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, founded in 2021. It was organized by the family of Nancy J. Downey Dulniak, a Granville CSD graduate and area local who passed away after a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. The nonprofit is dedicated to providing books and resources on Alzheimer’s, dementia and other disabilities.

It isn’t the organization’s first act of giving to Granville. Last July, the Nana’s Books Foundation gave over 20 books to Granville’s Pember Library.

“After battling Early Onset Alzheimer’s for more than seven years, Nancy was taken all too soon by Alzheimer’s, which is such a dreadful disease,” said Dennis Dulniak, widower of Nancy and Founder and President of Nana’s Books Foundation. “Through Nana’s Books Foundation, we want to increase awareness of Alzheimer’s and give loved ones and their families the resources necessary to better cope with this condition and seek community support.”