87% of New Yorkers approve of Gov. Cuomo’s handling of COVID-19, Siena Poll finds

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference against a backdrop of medical supplies at the Jacob Javits Center that will house a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in New York. Cuomo sounded his most dire warning yet about the coronavirus pandemic, saying the infection rate in New York is accelerating and the state could be as close as two weeks away from a crisis that projects 40,000 people in intensive care. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the latest poll conducted by Siena Research Institute, 87% of New Yorkers favored the way Governor Andrew Cuomo’s is addressing the public when it comes to the public health crisis, while 41% approved of President Donald Trump’s handling.

In New York, Cuomo has been giving daily updates on the latest actions and developments the state has taken to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The poll also finds that New Yorkers give praise to their local health departments, their local government leader, the CDC and to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“In the midst of this global pandemic, New Yorkers approve of Governor Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic with near universal support. At least 85 percent of voters from every region approve of his handling of the crisis, as do 95 percent of Democrats, 87 percent of independents and even 70 percent of Republicans,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. “President Trump, on the other hand, gets praise from 82 percent of Republicans, but 52 percent of independents and 79 percent of Democrats disapprove of the job he’s doing.”

The latest poll findings were released Monday morning.

To view the entire results and findings of the poll: CLICK HERE.

