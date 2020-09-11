$88.6 million available to child care providers in New York

Nursing personel and police officer’s children arrive the Borderouge elementary school used as a day care center during the Easter holiday, in Toulouse, southern France on April 16, 2020 on the 31st day of a lockdown in France aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus. – Children of emergency personnel are dropped of by their parents to attend the day care center which is managed by the Town Hall while they are out working during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WETM) – Nearly $89 million in federal CARES Act funding is available to child care providers in New York.

The funding is in addition to $30 million made available in the spring and $48.3 million recently awarded to assist child care providers with reopening or restructuring their physical plans to meet new social distancing requirements.

Child care providers may apply for the funding online and applications will be posted later this month. Those applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until December 31, 2020.

The $88.6 million in grant funds will be used as follows:

$20 million will support child care scholarships for children of essential workers. Essential workers include first responders such as health care providers, pharmaceutical staff, law enforcement, firefighters, food delivery workers, grocery store employees and others who are needed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Child care costs will be covered for families of essential workers whose income is less than 300 percent of the federal poverty level – or $78,600 for a family of four – and will be paid up to market rate for each region statewide. The funding will support 5,400 children in child care for 14 weeks.



$20 million is being made available for rental assistance for school-based child care programs that have been displaced by the pandemic. It will support 2,300 school-age child care programs with $2,000 in monthly rental assistance for four months. Programs may also use the funding for transporting children to the new location.

$20 million would support grants for closed child care programs to reopen or restructure under new guidelines for social distancing. This may cover partitions, short-term rental space, supplies or broadband access.



The remaining $28.6 million will provide grants for child care providers to pay for half of the cost (up to $6,000) to open a new classroom. Temporary funds would be phased out in the second and third months as parents enroll more children in child care.

“Child care is essential to getting people back to work and continuing our New York Forward economic reopening,” Governor Cuomo said. “Every working parent deserves the peace of mind that goes with having a quality child care program where their child can grow and learn in a space that has been adapted to meet the health and safety requirements of this extraordinary time. I urge child care providers to take advantage of this grant opportunity to help ensure the health and safety of the children in their care.”

LATEST STORIES: