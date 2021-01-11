9 New York State Wegmans pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccine to those 75 years old and older

(WSYR-TV) — Following New York State guidance, nine Wegmans pharmacies will receive a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine for people 75 years old and older.

The following Wegmans pharmacies will participate:

Syracuse

Fairmount

DeWitt

Rochester

Eastway

Pittsford

Chili-Paul

Mt. Read

East Avenue

Buffalo

Alberta Drive

Sheridan Drive

In order to receive the vaccine at Wegmans, those who are 75 years old and older must schedule an appointment by clicking here. You can also call 1-800-207-6099.

Vaccines will not be given to anyone who doesn’t have an appointment or photo ID for proof of age.

Per state guidance, Wegmans is now allowed to vaccinate anyone else in phase one at this time.

We value this opportunity to help increase the vaccination rates in New York State and help control the COVID-19 pandemic as we all work toward the ultimate goal of achieving herd immunity throughout our communities. We understand there are many out there who are interested in receiving the vaccine as soon as possible, and we are working hard every day to be ready when vaccinations become available more broadly. Until then, we ask for everyone’s patience and understanding as we begin vaccinating and focus first on those in our community who are age 75 and older. Wegmans SVP, Pharmacy — John Carlo