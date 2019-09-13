9-pound, 11-ounce Tennessee baby is born on 9/11 at 9:11

Standing at the Peace Bridge, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Representative Brian Higgins (NY-26) today launched a major push to pass their legislation, the BOUND (Border Officer Utilization for National Defense) Act, which would set a minimum staffing requirement for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers stationed at northern border ports of entry (POE). The legislation, sponsored by Schumer and Higgins, will be introduced in Congress next week and is cosponsored by Senators Leahy, Gillibrand and Shaheen. Their push comes in the wake of the administration and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) executing a plan to transfer as many as 300 CBP customs officers from the northern border to the southern border. This transfer and subsequent staffing shortage caused significant delays at border crossings such as the Peace Bridge, jeopardized cross-border trade, and created security vulnerabilities. Schumer and Higgins said that even though DHS has since moved many of the transferred officers back to their home stations in Western New York, preventing staffing shortages at the northern border in the future is absolutely critical for the economic well-being of the region. Therefore, Schumer and Higgins called on Congress to expediently consider and pass the BOUND Act, to ensure the northern border is fully and permanently staffed.

“Sacrificing customs operations at and the security of the northern border for the sake of the southern border equated to nothing more than robbing Peter to pay Paul, and we must do everything possible to ensure it doesn’t happen again. Not only did this misguided plan create obnoxious and lengthy wait times at northern border crossings, but it jeopardized vital tourism revenue and created grave security risks,” said Senator Schumer. “That’s why today, standing with Representative Higgins, I’m proud to announce the forthcoming introduction of the BOUND Act, which would set a minimum customs staffing requirement at the northern border. With billions in cross-border trade at stake and narcotics traffickers constantly seeking vulnerabilities, Western New York cannot afford a short-changed northern border.”