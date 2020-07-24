90 tickets issued during Operation Hard Hat in Onondaga, Jefferson County

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police and the Department of Transportation teamed up for Operation Hard Hat on Interstate 690 in Onondaga County and State Route 12F in Jefferson County. Over a two-day period, 90 tickets were issued.

Operation Hard Hat features New York State Trooper dressed as highway workers. The troopers look for violations, like speeding, and issue tickets to violators. The initiative highlights the importance of slowing down through active work zones.

The types of tickets issued include speeding, using a cell phone while driving, failure to wear a seat belt, and Move Over Law violations.

