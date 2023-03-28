ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jeff, and it’s about bullying. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I’m not sure what to do with something that I’ve been feeling and I hope I can get some good advice. Recently, I’ve been coming to grips with the fact that I wasn’t very nice to certain people when I was a teenager. It’s not something I thought about until recently, when I saw a guy I knew from high school while I was shopping. I didn’t say anything, but I’ve spent the last few days feeling really guilty over how I treated that guy. If it’s affecting me this much, does that mean it weighs on him, too? I feel like I should track him down and apologize but don’t know if it’s even warranted? And it’s been about 20 years since high school. My wife says I’m overthinking it and I should just let it go. Do you think I should follow through with trying to apologize or just leave it alone? Thanks for using this as your dilemma Jeff

Well, I think Jeff should definitely try to track down the man he saw. I don’t think there’s ever a bad time to apologize for something you might have done that hurt someone else. So I say Jeff should follow through, and not listen to his wife. What do you think? Let’s help him out on the TRY Facebook page.