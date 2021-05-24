A big boost ahead of Memorial Day weekend, visitors already flocking to Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With the summer-like weather of late, and as COVID restrictions continue to be relaxed, visitors have already started heading up to Lake George, ahead of the unofficial start to summer.

“Yesterday we had a lot of rentals, it was very busy, there’s a lot of people around,” said Ryan Quirk, a renter for LG Boat Rentals.

“It’s just been busy and lots of interest in the whole touring, and there’s tons of people down here already in the first week,” Kandi Kelley, manager of Tiki Tours, added.

Tiki Tours just got back on the water for the season this weekend, “Before it went in we were fully booked for that Saturday, the 22nd, and today we’re booked for the first three tours. We probably could’ve had a second boat yesterday,” Kelley said.

Even with all of the restrictions last year, Kelley says they were busy throughout the summer. And as things continue opening back up, she’s confident this will be a big season for the area.

“We have a second boat coming now just because of last year’s business. I definitely feel like this is going to be the busiest summer for Lake George in a long time,” she said.

Her feeling of optimism about the upcoming season can be felt across the village, even after the successes of last summer.

“This entire town is really kind of run off the tourism industry so the more people we can get, the better that everybody does,” Quirk said.

That optimism boosted by the continued easing of COVID restrictions, which could result in local businesses being able to welcome back even more customers.

“I think we’re going to do pretty good this year, I think everybody is. Everybody’s excited to be back out, everybody’s excited to see people and to talk to strangers. You saw the streets coming in, they’re already busy and it’s not even Memorial Day yet,” said Erika Case, a bartender at Duffy’s Tavern.

With the continued relaxing of restrictions, several events are set to return to the area this season, including the Adirondack Nationals Car Show and the Lake George Music Festival.

Next month, Stony Creek will also host the three-day Adirondack Jeep Invasion event, which according to a press release about the event, already has over 150 Jeeps registered.

The state’s Million Dollar Beach in the village is also set to reopen for the season next Saturday, and remain open through early September.