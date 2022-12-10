CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Despite their efforts to be set free, a federal appeals court is upholding the convictions and sentences of two major players in the Saratoga County based-sex cult, NXIVM. Cult leader Keith Raniere’s 120-year sentence that started in 2020 will continue.

He was convicted of numerous crimes related to his self-help group NXIVM, and a secret society inside the cult called DOS. he appealed the verdict, but the Second Circuit Court upheld his conviction.

The court also upheld the sentence given to Clare Bronfman, a former director of NXIVM. The Seagram’s liquor fortune heir was convicted of conspiracy to conceal and harbor aliens for financial gain and fraudulent use of personal identification information. Her appeal– unsuccessful as well. NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno spoke with former reporter Ayla Fitzpatrick, who was at the forefront of NXIVM investigation and coverage. You can watch the full interview in the player above.