SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the New York State Lottery there was a winner in the Take 5 evening drawing Sunday night, April 30.

The winning amount that goes to the lucky ticket holder, is $31,545.50

The winning ticket was purchased at Mondo’s at 1127 South Salina Street in Syracuse.

A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

