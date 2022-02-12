ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- One local Elmira couple have had a love story that has lasted decades,

Helen and Claude have been together for over 62 years. Their 63rd Wedding Anniversary is this fall. They now both live at the Chemung County Nursing Facility where their love is still strong. The couple met on Helen’s front porch; Claude still remembers to this day what she was wearing.

The couple had some advice on how to have a love that lasts decades. Claude said, “There are good times and there are bad times. And the good times outweigh the bad.” Helen spoke on how important it is to problem-solve together. “It’s hard to be married a long time and not have some type of disagreements and you have to solve them together. You never never never go to bed without at least being on the best side you can be” said Helen.

As we approach Valentine’s Day, Claude shared one of the most important things he has learned over the years. “When you go to bed every night, show you love each other. Don’t carry it [any disagreements] to bed with you.” Helen says she could never go to bed without saying goodnight to Claude.

