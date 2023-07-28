WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Two Watertown city streets will be closed until further notice starting Monday, July 31.

The city website lists that both Barben Avenue and Holcomb Street will be closed until further notice.

The City’s Engineering Department and Department of Public Works have been completing several construction, maintenance and repair projects throughout Watertown this summer.

The Barben Avenue delays are slated to last until Monday, September 11 while the Holcomb Street project is set to finish up around Friday, August 4.