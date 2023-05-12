UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On May 10, NewsChannel 9 reported that inmate Mitchell Clark tried to escape the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, leading to a chase with the police.

Today, May 12, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has released that an additional inmate tried to escape after leaving Utica City Court as well.

35-year-old Kristopher Spain, of Utica, was arrested on May 11 regarding the incident that took place on May 10. He fled Sheriff’s Office Transport team while they were leaving court.

He was charged with Escape in the Third Degree, a class A Misdemeanor.

Spain is currently in custody at the Oneida County Jail and he will be arraigned in CAP Court at a later time.