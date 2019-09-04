AAA reminding drivers to be extra cautious as kids go back to school

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It is officially back to school season, and with it, AAA is urging drivers to stay alert on the roads.

On Tuesday, AAA kicked off it’s annual “School’s Open – Drive Carefully” campaign. The organization is reminding drivers to be extra vigilant now that kids are going to be near the road. Pay attention to school speed limit signs, and never pass a school bus with its stop arm extended.

“Consider this, in the last decade more than 25% of child pedestrian fatalities occured between the hours of 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and New York State averages 300 pedestrian fatalities annually,” says Tony Spada with AAA.

Above all, AAA says be extra careful during your evening commute. State police are also reminding drivers to give themselves extra time for the morning and evening commutes, to make up for that school bus traffic.