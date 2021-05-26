AAA reminds drivers to share the road, motorcycle helmets are required by law

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and AAA wants to raise awareness for motorcycle safety not only for people who ride motorcycles, but motorists as well.

AAA officials say this is the time of year where people are anxious and ready to get on the road on their motorcycle. Elizabeth Carey with AAA wants to remind drivers to share the road, pay attention and allow everyone to get to their destination safely.

“The latest numbers show that more than 5,000 people are killed in motorcycle crashes every year and you hear screeching tires behind me in the middle of the afternoon. You don’t know what you’re in for when you hit the road. It’s a matter of everyone protecting their safety and the safety of others on the road too,” Director of Public Relations Elizabeth Carey

Carey says their goal is to bring the number of injuries and fatalities down. Officials are reminding people that wearing a helmet is required by law in New York State.