WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — AAA is taking more than 100 Bills fans to MetLife Stadium.

This Sunday, the company is utilizing roundtrip motorcoach transportation for a one-day trip to the Bills vs. Jets game in New Jersey. The trip includes the following:

a mezzanine-level game ticket

a tailgate lunch with chips, soda, cookies and a sub

services by a AAA tour manager

Fans will be picked up in three different spots — Williamsville, Henrietta and Liverpool. 41 fans are boarding the bus in the 716, AAA says.

Those coming from Williamsville will board the bus at 3 a.m. and depart 15 minutes later. They’re expected to return around 1 a.m. the next day.