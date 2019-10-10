ABC50 presents award to winner of 5th Annual Great Grill-Off

ABC50’s Vice President/General Manager, David Males, joins Alex Hazard and Joshua Baughn to present a $500 check to the winner of the 5th Annual Great Grill-Off, Jessica Piatt of the Greater Watertown North Country Chamber of Commerce.
Jessica created a winning dish of steak kebabs paired with an Asian salad and cucumber sriracha avocado sushi rolls.
The 5th Annual Great Grill-Off was sponsored by Garland City Beer Works, Team Blevins, S&R Automotive, Harrienger’s Contracting and CoolBody of Watertown.