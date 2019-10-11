ABC50 presents Made in NNY Minutes featuring the story of The TAUNY Center

Camilla Ammirati of The TAUNY Center and artist John Miller III tell ABC50’s Alex Hazard about Traditional Arts in Upstate NY, located in Potsdam.

There are a number stories about people, places and things that are unique to Northern New York. They make up the fabric of who we are.

Made in NNY Minutes are designed to share these stories.

Learn the story of The TAUNY Center from Camilla Ammirati and John Miller III here and stay tuned for more local segments by visiting the Made in NNY Minutes page on InformNNY.com.