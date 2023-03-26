Editor’s note: As the two have been found safe, the images of Michael Williams III and Jessica Sanchez-Reyes have been removed from this article. A full recording of the 5 p.m. briefing will be available shortly.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 4-year-old Michael Williams III and his mother Jessica Sanchez-Reyes have been found, officers with the Rochester Police Department said at 4 p.m. Saturday. They are safe, officers said, but suspects have not yet been apprehended.

In a 5 p.m. briefing, RPD officers shared details of their recovery, and commended the community and law enforcement agencies across the area for their assistance. Officers clarified that the investigation is not closed, and they are still seeking public assistance in finding information about and footage of the incident.

At 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, RPD responded to the 400 block of Lake Avenue for a SpotShotter activation, as well as 911 calls reporting a man being chased.

Once officers arrived on scene, they located evidence of shots fired, and a victim who said he’d been shot at in a residence on nearby Fulton Street. Police said the victim ran from the home, when he was located by officers.

When the officers and victim returned to the residence, RPD said they found that 4-year-old Michael Williams III and his mother, 23-year-old Jessica M. Sanchez-Reyes were missing from the location.

“It was an obvious, forceful abduction,” Lieutenant Greg Bello said Saturday evening.

The search led to a house on Kenwood Avenue, in the southwest portion of the city. There, the RPD’s SWAT was activated and the residence was searched. However, the two were not found there, and an AMBER alert was released.

Within minutes of the alert, RPD said that law enforcement partners in the area reached out to assist in the investigation. Additionally, community members reached out to share updated images of the two.

RPD representatives commended the help of the community, saying that Williams daycare even reached out with photos.

“Some investigators and some of our officers have been working on this since 130 this morning — haven’t gone home,” Bello said, describing the mindset of officers involved. “Nobody’s going home until this situation is safely resolved. As you saw in the pictures — it’s a 4 year old innocent child that’s a victim of a crime here. We’re going to do everything we can to ensure the safe return of that child. And, by the grace of God, thank God — today, that’s what occurred.”

At around 3 p.m. investigators received a tip that the child was inside a home on Reynolds Street. Officers found both Williams and his mother at the house.

Officers clarified that they are still searching for the perpetrators involved.

“Just because we found the mom and the child does not mean that the situation is over,” Bello said. “This is a heinous crime that was committed in our city.”

Police encourage residents in that area to check their security footage and dash cams, and to reach out if you see unusual activity on your cameras.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911, RPD at (585) 428-6666, 866 NYS-AMBER or call 911.