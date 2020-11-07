Absentee ballots expected to be counted soon in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re still anxiously waiting for a local race to be called in New York, chances are that the results are reliant on the outcome of absentee ballots. So far more than 1.5 million absentee ballots have been returned to local boards of elections.

“New York wasn’t necessarily considered a battleground state for the presidential contest, but certainly for the House of Representatives there were a number of battleground races on Long Island, in the Hudson Valley, in Central New York,” said NYS BOE spokesperson John Conklin.

Those races, in addition to some State Assembly and Senate races, are being closely watched.

“All the things that we’re doing in preparation for the beginning of the absentee count impacts how long it will take for the results to be known for all of those different contests,” Conklin said.

First, he says local boards need to send a notice to local candidates and party leaders saying when they will start to count the ballots so they can send representatives to observe the process and possibly make objections. The second part, he says, requires the state board to do a comparison among all 62 jurisdictions in the state among absentee ballots and affidavit ballots to make sure that no one voted in more than one place.

“The Governor issued an executive order before the election requiring the boards to speed up the process of when they make their affidavit information available. They were supposed to have it to us by last night at nine o’clock within 48 hours of the close of the polls on Tuesday,” Conklin said.

Due to the new in-state transfer rule about affidavit ballots, he says there are a lot more of those than in the past, which is making the process take a little longer.

“Not every board has completed and sent that information to us, yet. So once we have that, then we can begin the process of the cross-jurisdiction comparison and when we complete that, then the boards at any point after that could start counting their absentee and affidavit balance,” he said.

It’s possible that some could start Friday, but it most will likely start Monday or Tuesday. Absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day can continue to come in through the November 10 to be counted, and military and overseas ballots can come in through November 16.

LATEST STORIES: