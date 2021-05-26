Absentee, early voting, or polling site? What you need to do to vote in upcoming local primary races

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Primary Day is just around the corner and there are several races happening in the local city and towns.

Monroe County elections commissioner Lisa Nicolay said even though it’s not a presidential year it’s still an important time to get involved and vote in your local elections.

“They have a bigger influence on what happens in my neighborhood, in my town than the president does or even a U.S. senator, so I do think people should take a more active role in the local election year. The mayor is on the ballot, school board is on the ballot for city voters,” Nicolay said.

Those are just a few of the local races that will be on some people’s ballots in a few weeks. If you’re already to registered to vote, you’re set. If not, you have until May 28 to register.

“Because its a countywide primary we do have all of our usual county wide sites open we want to make it as accessible to folks to participate in the process,” Nicolay said.

Nicolay said the governor extended the use of concern about COVID or infection as a reason to vote using an absentee ballot. Those applications need to be postmarked by June 15.

“If you choose to vote that way you really need to do it soon you need to apply soon. We’re turning over ballots within a day, so if you apply and we get your application today we turn a ballot and mail it out to you tomorrow.”

There will also be 14 early voting locations – five city and eight town sites. During early voting, you can choose to go to any location at any time. Early voting starts June 12 and goes through June 20.

“Early voting was incredibly popular last year as many people know. For the first time ever we saw longer lines people were enthusiastic about the process and getting to vote at their convenience when they wanted to.”

Nicolay also said they’re working on training more than 1,200 election inspectors who will be working early voting and primary day.