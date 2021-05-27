ACC releases date, start times and networks for five 2021 SU football games

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Football season is right around the corner, and the Atlantic Coast Conference has released some game times for the start of the college football season.

SU kicks things off Saturday September 4, on the road at Ohio before hosting their Dome-opener September 11 against Rutgers.

After another home contest against Albany September 18, Syracuse has two Friday night games this season. The Orange host Liberty to close the non-conference slate September 24, and on October 15, host Clemson in a nationally televised ESPN telecast.

Below is a list of the times released by the ACC, SU’s games are in bold and italicized.

Thursday, Sept. 2

USF at NC State 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Friday, Sept. 3

North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN

Duke at Charlotte, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Old Dominion at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 4

Colgate at Boston College, Noon, ACCN

Miami vs. Alabama (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Atlanta, Ga.), 3:30 p.m., ABC – previously announced

UMass at Pitt, 4 p.m., ACCN

Syracuse at Ohio, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Clemson vs. Georgia (Duke’s Mayo Classic, Charlotte, N.C.), 7:30 p.m., ABC – previously announced

Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

William & Mary at Virginia, 7:30 p.m., RSN

Sunday, Sept. 5

Notre Dame at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ABC – previously announced

Monday, Sept. 6

Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Atlanta, Ga.), 8 p.m., ESPN – previously announced

Friday, Sept. 10

North Carolina A&T at Duke, 8 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 11

Boston College at UMass, TBD

Illinois at Virginia, 11 a.m., ACCN

Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech, Noon, RSN

Pitt at Tennessee, Noon, ESPN

Norfolk State at Wake Forest, Noon, ACCNX

Rutgers at Syracuse, 2 p.m., ACCN

Middle Tennessee at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., ACCNX

South Carolina State at Clemson, 5 p.m., ACCN

Eastern Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCNX

Appalachian State at Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

NC State at Mississippi State, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Georgia State at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m., RSN

Jacksonville State at Florida State, 8 p.m., ACCN

Friday, Sept. 17

UCF at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 18

Boston College at Temple, Noon, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Michigan State at Miami, Noon, ABC or ESPN

Western Michigan at Pitt, Noon, RSN

Virginia Tech at West Virginia, Noon, FS1

Albany at Syracuse, Noon, ACCN

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN

Florida State at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN

Northwestern at Duke, 4 p.m., ACCN

Virginia at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Furman at NC State, 7:30 p.m., RSN



Friday, Sept. 24

Wake Forest at Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Liberty at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACCN



Thursday, Sept. 30

Virginia at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Oct. 15

Clemson at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Nov. 5

Virginia Tech at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2



Thursday, Nov. 11

North Carolina at Pitt, 7:30 p.m., ESPN



Thursday, Nov. 18

Louisville at Duke, 7:30 p.m., ESPN



Friday, Nov. 26

North Carolina at NC State, 3:30 or 7:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN



Saturday, Dec. 4

ACC Football Championship Game, TBD, ABC

Charlotte, N.C. • Bank of America Stadium

ACC Bowl Games

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl – Thurs., Dec. 23, 2021, 7 p.m., ESPN

Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta – Mon., Dec. 27, 2021, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl – Tues., Dec. 28, 2021, Noon, ESPN

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl – Tues., Dec. 28, 2021, 3:15 p.m., ESPN

Fenway Bowl – Wed., Dec. 29, 2021, 11 a.m., ESPN

New Era Pinstripe Bowl – Wed., Dec. 29, 2021, 2:15 p.m., ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl – Wed., Dec. 29, 2021, 5:45 p.m., ESPN

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl – TBD

Duke’s Mayo Bowl – Thurs., Dec. 30, 2021, 11:30 a.m., ESPN

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl – Fri., Dec. 31, 2021, 11 a.m., ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl – Fri., Dec. 31, 2021, 12:30 p.m., CBS

CFP Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl – Fri., Dec. 31, 2021, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ESPN

CFP Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic – Fri., Dec. 31, 2021, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – Thurs., Dec. 30, 2021, 7 p.m., ESPN

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl – Sat., Jan. 1, 2022, 1 p.m., ESPN