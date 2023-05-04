Braden Shattuck was in a car accident four years ago that severely injured his back. There was no guarantee he’d ever play golf again.

On Wednesday, Shattuck rode a hot putter to a one-stroke win in the PGA Professional Championship and a spot at Oak Hill for the PGA Championship.

Shattuck made an 18-foot birdie on 16 to take the solo lead and holed a 12-footer for par at 18 to hold off Matt Cahill for the win. Cahill nailed a clutch 20-foot putt of his own to save par at the last and put pressure on Shattuck to finish the win.

Shattuck is the director of instruction at Rolling Greens Golf Club in Springfield, Pennsylvania and will be playing in the PGA Championship for the first time. This was Shattuck’s first attempt at even playing the Professional Championship.

After taking a few years away from golf following the accident, he changed his swing and equipment to compensate for the injuries.

“I came into the week hoping I’d made the cut,” Shattuck said. “I didn’t know what to expect. To walk away with the trophy and a spot in a major, I’m really fortunate.”

Michael Block also finished tied for second one shot back. Alex Beach tied for 11th and will be going to the PGA Championship for the fifth straight year. Block, Wyatt Worthington II and Colin Inglis all played last year at Southern Hills. The top 20 finishers from the Professional Championship qualify to play at Oak Hill.

Beach and Chris Sanger are the only New York State qualifiers in the group. Beach plays out of Westchester Country Club. Sanger was the leader heading into the final round, but struggled to a 76 on Wednesday and had to make a nervy four footer at 18 to earn a spot for the PGA Championship. Sanger is from the Northeastern PGA Section in New York and plays out of Woodstock Golf Club in Red Hook.

The full list of qualifiers from the Professional Championship for Oak Hill is here.