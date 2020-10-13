ACR Health to continue HIV/AIDs prevention through upcoming, virtual First Frost Walk

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — ACR Health is celebrating over 20 years of supporting HIV and AID prevention and programming in the North Country through their annual walk.
However, this year due to COVID-19, the walk will be virtual.
To combat restrictions, participants will be united through a Zoom call.
ACR Health officially announced that their 21st Annual First Frost Walk will be held this year, under new circumstances. ACR is encouraging community members to participate in the walk “wherever they are,” in place of congregating at Thompson Park in Watertown.
ACR Health will also continue their charge for LGBTQ equality, addiction and poverty by working to raise $50,000 by the First Frost Kick Off on September 29. Fundraising will continue two weeks after the walk.
The First Frost Walk will take place on October 25, and will include online activities through Zoom. The Zoom call starting at 1 p.m. will have feature live music, guests, sponsor messages and ACR Health messaging.
Additionally, during packet-pick up, Kinney Drugs will be providing flu shots to voluntary participants. Packet pick-up will take place at the ZOONY entrance on October 23 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
