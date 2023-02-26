ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Sheriff Apple reports the arrest of Jordan A. Spraker, 20 of Schenectady. Spraker was allegedly involved in a burglary in August of 2022.

On August 31, 2022, Spraker allegedly entered a barn or garage and stole three motorbikes. The value of these stolen bikes exceeded $7,000. Sheriff’s Investigators arrested Spraker on February 24 on burglary and larceny charges.

Charges

Spraker was charged with one count of burglary in the third degree, one count of grand larceny in the third degree, one count of conspiracy in the fifth degree, and one count of criminal facilitation in the fourth degree.

Spraker was arraigned at New Scotland Town Court and was released on his own recognizance. An order of protection was issued for the victim. He was then turned over to Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on the strength of an arrest warrant