Active COVID cases climb to 21 in Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — On Tuesday, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operation and Health Services reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Akwesasne. This brought the total number of active cases to 21 and forced 15 family members and friends into quarentine.

Although four individuals have recovered from the virus since yesterday two community members have been hospitalized due to severe symptoms.

To combat this rise, SRMT Health Officials are urging all residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services will be conducting COVID-19 PCR Test Collection Clinics from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at their main campus located at 404 State Route. They ask those coming to use the road located across from McGee Road and follow the signs for the testing garage.