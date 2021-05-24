Active-duty military members run over by truck while camping at North Carolina national forest

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Two active-duty military members were seriously injured after being run over by a truck at the Croatan National Forest in North Carolina.

On Friday just before midnight, a male and female from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point were camping inside a tent when a truck ran them over, according to Maj. David McFadyen, Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the truck, an active-duty military member, fled the scene. The suspect and the vehicle were later apprehended by authorities at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. The suspect was transported to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office for further questioning.

Both victims were transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with serious injuries. Officials say they are in stable condition.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and NCIS, are investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information is released at this time.