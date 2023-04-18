BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Adam Sandler’s love of basketball has been well-documented throughout the years. On Sunday, some Canisius College students got to see that love firsthand.

Sandler was seen shooting around with students at Canisius’ Koessler Athletic Center on Sunday afternoon before his show at KeyBank Center.

Jackson Webster, a junior at Canisius and a member of the school’s men’s lacrosse team, was one of those students.

“All of the sudden I heard the voice of Adam Sandler,” Webster said. “He gave me the classic ‘hey man’ that only Adam Sandler could,” while the 56-year-old Sandler was seeing some of Canisius’ athletic trainers after his hoops workout.

Photo courtesy of Jackson Webster

“He looked at me and said, ‘I have no idea how to get back to the gym,'” Webster said with a laugh.

As word spread throughout the school that Sandler was on campus, he disappeared as quickly as he appeared. Webster said that his roommate quickly made his way over to the Koessler Athletic Center and only got there a minute or two before Sandler made his way back downtown, but not before time for some photo ops.

Webster said he was “super personable… I called him Mr. Sandler and he said ‘my name is Adam.’ All of the things you have heard about him, they’re all true.” He also said that Sandler asked how his lacrosse season was going when the two got to talking during the walk downstairs.

The son of a facilities manager got to play some one-on-one with him and came away with a signed basketball. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Webster and the rest of the about 10 students in the gym with him, while Sandler got in a good workout.

“He put in a good sweat,” Webster said. “That’s for sure.”

Photo courtesy of Jackson Webster