Adam Sandler to perform in Buffalo this spring

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Comedian Adam Sandler is coming to Buffalo on April 25.
As part of the 100% Fresher Tour, the “Saturday Night Live” alumnus will perform at the KeyBank Center, along with a surprise guest.
Tickets go on sale February 28 at Noon, and can be purchased at Tickets.com or LiveNation.com. Prices range from $59.50 to $175.
The show starts at 8 p.m.
