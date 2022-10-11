ADAMS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Adams man has been arrested and accused of faking his son’s death for money, according to a press release from New York State Police.

Police say 30-year-old Kaleb D. Stevens was arrested on October 9 after he allegedly faked his son’s death for monetary donations.

Stevens was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and first-degree scheme to defraud.

Troopers say Stevens told co-workers that his son died of stage 3 leukemia on August 4 at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and he needed money for his funeral.

He is accused of defrauding at least two people who gave him a check for $1,000 and $500 in cash to help with the expenses for his son’s death.

An investigation revealed that Steven’s son was not sick or dead and he allegedly made up the story to get money and sympathy, according to police.

According to New York State Police, Stevens was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in Jefferson County CAP Court on October 28.