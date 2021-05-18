Additional guidelines announced for NY festivals, county fairs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Additional guidance was announced Monday for county fairs and local festivals throughout New York.

Local governments must permit county fairs and local festivals and State Department of Health approval will be required for events with over 5,000 expected attendees, consistent with existing review process.

County fairs and local festivals must ensure that the total number of attendees is limited so that six feet of distance can be maintained between individuals who are not members of the same party, unless all attendees present proof of full vaccination status. Fairs and festivals may require masks, but according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, masks are required for unvaccinated attendees in certain settings, and indoors where vaccination status is unknown.

The State’s industry-specific guidance must be followed at any fair or festival, such as amusement and family entertainment, food and beverage service, performing arts and entertainment. The applicable CDC guidance, such as “Guidance for Organizing Large Events and Gatherings,” should also be consulted.

In addition to capacity limits, social distancing and any mask requirements, county fairs and local festivals should consider the following as they plan for this year’s festivities: