Additional performers announced for CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Country Music Association has added additional performers for the 55th annual CMA Awards, AKA Country Music’s Biggest Night.

The CMA Awards will return to Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, and Chris Young and Kane Brown will join previously announced performers Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde and Blake Shelton. The event will be hosted by two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan.

Additional performers and presenters for the event will be revealed in the coming weeks.

This year the Country Music Association is welcoming back audience members as the show returns to Bridgestone Arena. CMA said a limited number of tickets will go on sale to the general public Monday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

CMA Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Trahern said, “As we plan our return, it goes without saying that the health and safety of our guests and crew is our top priority. Due to TV production protocols and venue and local rules, we will require all ticketed audience members to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and wear masks unless actively eating or drinking.”

Don’t miss the 55th Annual CMA Awards LIVE from Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. on News 2.