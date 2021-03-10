Additional round of emergency heating assistance available

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An additional $15 million has been made available for families struggling to heat their homes, the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance has said. Households could receive up to $2,371 to help with heating costs and overdue utility bills.

Households in danger of running out of fuel, or having their services disconnected, when the state-wide moratorium ends in March are invited to apply for the second round of funding.

Commissioner of the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, Mike Hein, said:

“This additional funding will help ensure struggling New Yorkers, including the most vulnerable among us, can continue to heat their homes until the cold weather breaks.”

Normally, households can only receive for one Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefit per winter, and an additional benefit during an energy crisis. However, those households can still apply for the new round of funding if f they are faced with the possibility of having a utility shut off or running out of heating fuel without the available resources to replenish it.

Households can apply by visiting their local department of social services in person or by telephone.

The amount a household receives from HEAP depends on their income, household size and how the home is heated. A family of four can have a household income of up to $60,226 per year, or $5,019 per month, and still qualify for help.

The deadline to apply for both the regular and emergency HEAP benefits has also been extended until April 30.