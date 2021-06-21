Additional severe thunderstorm watch issued for Northern New York

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Severe weather is continuing to hit the North Country.

The National Weather Service issued an additional severe thunderstorm watch on Monday afternoon for four new counties in Northern New York. This now includes Clinton, Essex, Franklin and St. Lawrence counties.

This watch was also extended into Vermont and issued for 12 counties in the neighboring state.

Additionally, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Northwestern Franklin and Northeastern St. Lawrence counties until 2:30 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, these storms have the potential to bring 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible.

Residents are alerted to expect wind damage to trees and powerlines and move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Locations expected to be impacted include Massena, Moira, Fort Covington, Bombay, St. Regis, Massena International Airport- Richards Field, Helena, Brasher Falls, Brushton, Constable, Eisenhower Lock, Fort Covington Center, South Bombay, Brasher Center, Hogansburg, Westville Center, St. Lawrence State Park, Ironton, Roosevelt and North Lawrence.

The severe thunderstorm watch is set to expire at 9 p.m., on June 21, 2021.