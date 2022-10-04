OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – This week the Adirondacks enter its ‘Peak week’, with 90% foliage expected to change color between October 3rd through the 9th.

The Adirondacks & Old Forge have long been renowned for their stunning mountain scenery and bright reds, orange, golds, and yellows colors this time of year, making it one of the prime travel and tourist destinations in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley. Activities include hiking, camping, boating, kayaking & canoeing, sightseeing, and more.

Destinations include the famous Enchanted Forest Water Safari, a summer water park that also offers year-round camping and events; McCauley Mountain Ski Center, with a year-round chair lift, giving visitors a mountaintop view of the area; and The Water’s Edge Inn giving a premier lakefront Adirondack lodging.

Adirondack Railroad

The Adirondack Railroad offers a number of attractions and scenic tours into Old Forge and the Adirondacks in 2022 that include the Inaugural Run of High Peaks from Utica to Tupper Lake, The Beer & Wine Train, Utica to Old Forge Roundtrip run, Utica to Bin Moose Roundtrip run, the Polar Express from November 18th through December 19th, Old Forge to Beaver River Roundtrip run, Utica to Old Forge Quick Turn Roundtrip, the Family Halloween Train, and the Pumpkin Train.

The Pumpkin Train

Travel north to Carter Station on this one-and-a-half hour round trip for a visit to ally’s pumpkin patch. Children in costume will receive one free pumpkin.

Family Halloween Train

Come in costume and be ready to have some fun when you ride our decorated Halloween train round-trip departing from our Holland Patent Station, traveling to historic Remsen Depot. Keep a look out for the ghosts, goblins, witches, and more that haunt our rails at this time of year during your 1 1/2 hour round trip.

There will be a pumpkin patch, hay ride and other fun activities at the depot. Children in costume will receive one free pumpkin. The train is climate controlled and comfortable, however it is advised to dress warmly depending on the weather conditions.

Old Forge Events:

‘Meditation with Trees‘

Fri October 7th

2:00 pm at the Old Forge Library

Led by Doug Davis Participants

Learn about the wonderful healing benefits of quietly being and connecting with trees and other earth. Outdoor Workshop – dress for the weather.

For additional information please call the library at 315-369-6008