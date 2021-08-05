Adirondack Balloon Festival getting back in the air this September

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a year grounded by COVID-19, the Adirondack Balloon Festival is poised to fill up the sky once again this September.

The festival will be bringing balloons back to the North Country on Sept. 23-26 for its 48th year, at no cost to visitors.

As in a usual year, the festival will span East Field in Glens Falls, other launch sites across Warren and Washington counties, and a drive-thru moonglow event. However, organizers say it won’t be the same as a pre-coronavirus year.

“Due to COVID, we had to totally reinvent the festival this year,” said Mark Donahue, president of the balloon festival board of directors. “We are excited to bring back the joy and wonder of the mass ascensions, while keeping safe and still having fun. Our group of volunteer organizers has been working around the clock to make this happen, as we know how much it means to the community.”

There are some changes due to continuing coronavirus concerns, including a decreased festival merchandise presence, and launches shrinking from 100 to 50 balloons.

A full daily schedule for the festival was also released, courtesy of Advokate LLC: