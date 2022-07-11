CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Adirondack Center Stage is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. The theater program operates annual productions for school-age kids in Corinth – both as audiences, and participants in the show. This year, it’s celebrating in style – and, of course, on stage.

The Adirondack Center Stage theater company is bringing “Shrek: The Musical” to the stage this month. The all-ages musical is an adaptation of the Dreamworks film “Shrek.” Corinth High School will host the production on Friday-Sunday, July 29-31. Shows go off at 7 p.m. on July 29 and 30, and 2 p.m. on July 31.

The production and the 15th anniversary both come with a longstanding effort to involve local artists, musicians and designers in local theater. From directors staging the shows to musicians providing the score, choreographers guiding dance and more, everything about the productions at Adirondack Center Stage comes from local roots.

Adirondack Center Stage’s 15th anniversary comes after a decade and a half with plenty of change along the way. The troupe started out supported by the Corinth Theatre Guild for its first two years of operation, and then by the Town of Corinth Youth Commission for many years thereafter. Eventually, it grew again.

Starting in 2018, the company became a nonprofit in order to adapt to changing community needs. Children of all ages and abilities take part in productions, filling roles like acting, dancing, painting sets, running equipment and helping out backstage. The program is funded by the Community Arts Regrant Program through Saratoga Arts.