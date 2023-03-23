LEWIS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Animals, food trucks, a farmer’s market, and more are coming to the Essex County Fairgrounds once again this year. The 7th annual Adirondack Harvest Festival has set its dates for Saturday, Sept. 23. This year’s theme is “Local Fiber and Wool.”

From noon to 5 p.m., the fairgrounds will be home to local foods, hands-on workshops and more. To fit the woolen theme (one size fits all), sessions this year will educate visitors on how to dye yarn and fabric, shear sheep, spin and weave wool, and more.

The sessions run alongside a farmer’s market, local food trucks, activities for kids, horse-drawn wagon rides, and more festivities. Many Adirondack farms take part, and have become regulars themselves.

“Last year was the first time we participated in the Adirondack Harvest Festival, and it turned out to be the perfect opportunity to reach new customers who care deeply about supporting local farms and food,” said Laura Cook of Owl’s Head-based Cook Family Farm. “It was also a great networking event for us to meet other farmers and non-profit organizations. We look forward to returning in 2023.”

The Adirondack Harvest Festival is a couple of seasons away, but there’s no time to waste. Prospective vendors and volunteers can sign up now to take part in the completely free festivities. The festival is also accepting donations and sponsors, to keep the festivities open to the public at no charge. In 2022, the festival saw around 3,500 visitors in a day, with some coming from Montreal and Burlington, Vermont.

“What makes the Harvest Festival unique is that it specifically highlights locally grown food and products,” said Adirondack Harvest organizer Laurie Davis. “It’s not your everyday craft fair or farmers’ market; the goal of the event is to truly support and promote our local farmers and other businesses using locally harvested components.”