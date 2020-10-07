Adirondack Northway rest area to close for paving

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A rest area on Interstate 87, the Southbound Adirondack Northway, is set to close for four days, the Department of Transportation has announced. The Glens Falls Rest Area, just south of exit 18, will be closed to all vehicles between Tuesday, October 13, and Friday, October 16.
The Department will be repaving the parking lot and access ramps, and says drivers should plan their trip accordingly as paving work is weather permitting.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.
