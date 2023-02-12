GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Theatre Festival is getting ready for its 29th season. At its “Beatles Bash” benefit last Saturday, the ATF unveiled the lineup for its next season of stage productions in downtown Glens Falls.

This year, the Adirondack Theatre Festival is facing the music. Every show on the 2023 lineup has its own music backing, as well as the largest total company of artists to ever come to the festival. All shows are hosted by the Charles R. Wood Theater in downtown Glens Falls.

“This year, the Adirondack Theatre Festival team takes our artistry to the next level,” said Adirondack Theatre Festival Managing Director Tracey Sullivan. “Audiences who enjoyed big productions like ‘Front Page Flo’ (2018), irresistible comedies like ‘Slow Food’ (2021), and cutting-edge concerts like ‘Mystic Pizza’ (2022) will see everything they love about ATF come together. There is so much talent packed into this season: 27 actors, 18 musicians, 32 costumes, and over 50 songs make our subscription package the best entertainment deal in town.”

The festival’s 29th season includes three shows. The season begins with “The Last Wide Open,” a comedy by Audrey Cefaly featuring music by Matthew Nielson. Two coworkers become star-crossed at an Italian restaurant after closing time. One is a waitress sick of romance, the other an immigrant dishwasher and poet. The two come together across three parallel realities.

Next, “Pump Up the Volume,” based on the 1990 Christian Slater film, hits the stage. Teen Mark launches a pirate radio station from the bedroom of his small-town home. A tragedy at his school is blamed on his radio station, and he must decide whether to keep the music flowing. Directed by Dave Solomon with book by Jeremy Desmon and music by Jeff Thomson, the ATF will be the show’s debut before it heads to Broadway.

Third and final, “Tuning In” is adjusting the dial on Glens Falls. The show is set to be the biggest in ATF’s 29-year history, with 13 actors alongside a 10-person orchestra. Set in the 1960s, the residents of a retirement home continue to perform as they did in their glory days from the golden age of radio. Seniors and college interns team up to use music to fight off a CEO who has dark plans for the institution. “Tuning In” was written by Larry Kass, George Pinney, Ron Newell and Sara Kass, with music by Larry Kass.

The ATF is further embracing the music outside of its theatric offerings. The Okee Dokee Brothers are coming to nearby Saratoga Springs in collaboration with Proctors Collaborative. The family-friendly show features Grammy winners Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing, in a celebration of Americana and preserving nature.

“These shows all tackle big themes: the longing for human connection, the multiplicity of immigrant experiences, the tough truths of being a teenager, the struggles of a community against corporate greed, and the need to protect our environment,” said ATF Producing Artistic Director Miriam Weisfeld. “These shows inspire us to reflect on big topics while dazzling us with humor, heart, and great tunes.”

Tickets are on sale now, at $130 for a full season package. They’ll stay on sale until May 1, and can be bought online or at the Wood Theater box office. The box office is located at 207 Glen St., or can be reached by phone at (518) 480-4878.