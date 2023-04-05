GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The captain of the Adirondack Thunder has been named the player of the month by the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL). Captain Shane Harper was named the Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month for the month of March.

Harper, 34, was chosen after scoring eight goals and adding 18 assists across 15 games throughout the month of March. He picked up at least one point in 12 of those games, and more than one in seven games. He was previously named ECHL Player of the Week for the week of March 19, after taking seven points across three games.

Harper, a Valencia, California native, previously played 335 games with the Western Hockey League’s Everett team. He has also played with Utica, Springfield, Chicago, Albany and Portland.