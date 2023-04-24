GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Thunder hockey team is fighting its way through the North Division Semifinals, with games to go in the coming days. Weather conditions have caused Game Four between the Thunder and the Newfoundland Growlers to be rescheduled.

Game Four has been rescheduled to Thursday, April 27, at 5:30 p.m. The game is part of a schedule otherwise unchanged. As of Monday, the Glens Falls hockey team’s schedule is as follows:

Game Four Thursday, April 27, 5:30 p.m.

Game Five Sunday, April 30, 2:30 p.m.

Game Six Monday, May 1, 5:30 p.m.

Game Seven Wednesday, May 3, 5:30 p.m.



All games remaining in the semifinals will be played at the Mary Brown’s Centre in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada. Ticket information can be found through the Adirondack Thunder online, or by phone call to (518) 480-3355.